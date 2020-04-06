1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Southern Wyoming Rollover Crash

A Colorado woman is dead and a Wyoming man is seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Mountain View last week.

Kelsey L. Peters, 24, was identified as the driver of the 2015 Toyota RAV 4. She was not wearing a seat belt and died while being taken to a medical facility, according to a statement from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

Xavier M. Funk, 30, of Green River, was also not wearing a seat belt and was flown to the University of Utah for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Wyoming 414 near milepost 113 shortly before 6:50 p.m. Friday.

The Toyota had been southbound when it drifted off the right side of the roadway. Peters corrected back to the left before driving off the left side of the highway, where the vehicle rolled.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors, according to authorities.

Peters is the 14th person to die on Wyoming highways in 2020. By this point last year, 37 people had died, compared with 22 deaths in 2018 and 23 fatalities to date in 2017.