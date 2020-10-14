1 Killed, 1 Injured After UTV Rolls Near Pathfinder Reservoir

A 46-year-old Wyoming man was killed and another person injured after their side-by-side rolled near Pathfinder Reservoir on Saturday.

It happened around 4:18 p.m. near milepost 6 on Pathfinder Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Polaris RZR was traveling west when it went off the road and rolled.

The driver was buckled up and suffered injuries. Their passenger, Joa Sasser, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.