A 55-year-old Wyoming man was killed and his passenger injured when their motorcycle was blown off the road by severe wind southeast of Lander.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, near milepost 39 on U.S. 287/Wyoming 789.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Anthony Muckley was driving west when an unexpected gust of wind caused him to go off the road and roll his motorcycle.

Muckley was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. His passenger was helicoptered to Casper.

Muckley is the sixth motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this month.

