1 Killed, 2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Wind River Reservation

A Wyoming man was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover on the Wind River Reservation Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 1.7 on Wyoming 132 (Blue Sky Highway), south of Ethete.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northeast when she lost control of her pickup and rolled it approximately three times.

The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old passenger Philip Mesteth, who was not buckled up and ejected onto the highway.

The woman was extricated and flown to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with serious injuries, and a juvenile passenger in the rear seat was taken to SageWest in Lander.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

The crash marks the second traffic fatality on the Blue Sky Highway in the last month.

