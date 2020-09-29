1 Killed, 5 Injured in Near Head-On Crash in Western Wyoming

One person was killed and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash in western Wyoming last week.

It happened Wednesday, Sept. 23, at approximately 2:08 p.m. on U.S. 30, north of Cokeville.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and collided near head-on with an SUV.

The patrol says the SUV stopped at the point of impact, but the car tripped and rolled at least one time before coming to rest off of the highway.

A passenger in the car, 28-year-old Utah resident Patrick Cline, was buckled up, but died at the scene. Five others were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

​​