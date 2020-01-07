10 Best School Districts in Wyoming

It can be hard to describe what makes a school a good school. People can have a good experience is what some call a 'bad school,' and vice versa.

However, if you like a good 'ol internet list, preferably in a top 10 format, the folks at Niche have you covered with a list of the best school districts in Wyoming for 2020.

Here's how Nich describes their number-crunching process, "The 2020 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more." If you just gotta know more, go here to read more on how this ranking was calculated.

The top districts in Wyoming are spread out all over the state, but the two biggest didn't make the top 10.

10. Sheridan County School District No. 1 (Ranchester)

9. Sublette County School District No. 9 (Big Piney)

8. Sublette County School District No. 1 (Pinedale)

7. Washakie County School District No. 2 (Ten Sleep)

6. Albany County School District No. 1 (Laramie)

5. Park County School District No. 1 (Powell)

4. Lincoln County School District No. 2 (Afton)

3. Park County School District No. 16 (Meeteetse)

2. Sheridan County School District No. 2 (Sheridan)

1. Teton County School District No. 1 (Jackson)

Laramie County School District No. 2 came in at number 18.

As for the biggest school districts in Wyoming:

Natrona County School District No. 1 placed at number 22.

Cheyenne's Laramie County School District No. 1 and Gillette's Campbell County School District No. 1 did not place in the top 25.

You can check out the full list here.