10 Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Parties Planned for Tonight

Despite concerns over COVID-19, ten block parties will be held in Cheyenne tonight (July 7) as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out.

Now in it's eleventh year, the event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together to recognize and prevent crime in the community.

"The block parties are a way to strengthen community relationships and to get to know your local officers," said police spokesman Officer David Inman.

"It's about a third of what we had last year, but still it's nice though," he added. "People still want to have it and have that interaction with police."

