10 Fun Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 In Cheyenne

If you haven't made plans yet, there are several ways to ring in the New Year in Cheyenne. Here are ten of the biggest parties in the Capital City.

The New Year's Eve Ball Drop in the Depot Plaza - Again this year, there are two events, both free to the public. The children's party kicks off inside the Depot at 3:00 p.m., followed by a kid's countdown, ball drop, and fireworks show at 6 p.m. Then, the adults come back and do it all over again at Midnight.

Roller City's All-Night Skate Party - Only one New Year's Eve bash in Cheyenne goes until the sun comes up. Roller City's annual event offers 12 hours of skating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., along with hats, noisemakers, a balloon drop, door prizes, fountain drinks, and a breakfast snack.

Ring In The Roarin' 20s at the Asher Upstairs - The downtown venue turns into a speakeasy on New Year's Eve with a formal party featuring hour d’ouervs, spirits, and dancing.

Countdown at Little America - Hathaway's Lounge at Little America rings in the New Year with dinner, drinks, dancing, live music, and a midnight toast. Stay and Play packages include a hotel room and unlimited drinks for two.

New Year's at Noon - The Laramie County Library welcomes families for face painting, games, crafts, and a balloon drop. They'll also host a "silent" balloon drop for children with sensory sensitivity.

Travel Around the World at Alf's Pub - Alf's will be counting down every hour on the hour from Noon until 1 a.m. The party kicks off in Pakistan and ends in Las Vegas with stops along the way in Moscow, Athens, Amsterdam, London, Rio De Janeiro, Chile, Nova Scotia, New York, and Michigan.

The Paramount Ballroom White-Out - One of Cheyenne's swankiest celebrations features champagne, party favors, and an open bar with beer, wine, and craft cocktails. White, formal or Roarin' 20s-era attire is recommended and the ticket price is all-inclusive with food, beverages, and gratuity.

New Year's Eve Drag Show at the Historic Atlas Theatre - Oblivia, the Queen of the Clueless, and the Cheyenne Little Theater Players travel back in time for a 1920's-themed cabaret production. The show is followed by drinks and dancing until 2 a.m.

Third Rail at the Historic Plains Hotel - Country music and classic rock fans can celebrate the New Year with a live performance from Third Rail. The Plains Hotel is also hosting a Mask and Masquerade Ball with dinner, dancing, and overnight stay options.

Boogie Down at the Crown - The Crown Bar will feature live music upstairs and dancing downstairs with DJ Blutamy and a midnight champagne toast.