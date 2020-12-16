10 Pics of a Teton Cabin that Won’t Cost You a Million Bucks

I would love to someday live in a log cabin in the Tetons. I'd also love to have a million bucks. For both of those dreams to come true, normally you'd have to have lots of million bucks. But, I've found one beautiful new cabin that doesn't require you to be a millionaire to own it.

The physical address of this property is 24270 Turpin Meadow Loop in Moran, Wyoming. Notice the somewhat famous (sarcasm) mountains you have viewable from your backyard.

I've seen many homes within sight of the Tetons and almost all of them are upwards of a million dollars if not more. The current asking price for this cabin on Realtor is $579,000. I'm no expert on real estate, but a home with those kind of views sounds like a bargain to me. Check out the full Realtor listing if you'd like to see more pics and details of this home.