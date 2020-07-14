10 Things You Can Do This Summer In Wyoming
While Covid-19 has pretty much ruined the year thus far, there are still places across Wyoming for you to make a nice staycation (is a socially distant way). I mean, look out the window, not every state has views that we see and take advantage of every day. Being relatively new to the Cowboy State, I decided to look into and build a list of locations that you can still travel to and check out.
- Yellowstone. Yeah, let’s get the easiest one out of the way first, a park so beautiful that Yogi Bear would approve. Please don’t chase the Bison.
- Explore downtown Laramie, and take selfies by the murals facing the railroad tracks.
- Hike around Vedauwoo.
- Eat like Guy Fieri and check out some of the places he featured in Jackson on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
- Take a tour through the Cheyenne Depot Museum
- Stroll through Fort Laramie
- Learn and tour Casper's 11 museums
- Make your way through the Tetons
- Make a beer tour of all 22 Wyoming Breweries
- Make a stop at the Devil’s Tower
See, Wyoming has so much to offer, a standard staycation to learn more about your own state can almost make you forget about the sandy beaches and drinks that you’re missing out on this summer. Wyoming has everything from great food, to beer, historical sites and natural beauty that you won't get just anywhere. So hit the road this summer!
Enter your number to get our free mobile app