10 Things You Should Never Say To Someone From Wyoming

Tourist season has officially begun.

While the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has reduced the number of people flowing into our state, I'm starting to see more and more out of state license plates around town.

With tourists come the inevitable questions that have Wyomingites using every ounce of their Western hospitality to keep from rolling their eyes.

We reached out to you and asked "What is something you should never say to someone from Wyoming?" and wow did you have some great comments.

In case you want to dive a little deeper into the Jackelop fact vs. fiction here is a video for you.

If you want to take a look at all of our listener responses to the question "What should you never say to someone from Wyoming?" you can check them out here.

Did we miss something?

Let us know through the My Country Mobile App.