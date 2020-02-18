10-Year-Old Dies Following Rollover Crash in Southwest Wyoming

A 10-year-old Utah girl is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in southwest Wyoming's Uinta County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near milepost 139 on Wyoming 414.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Arriahna Ball was riding in the front seat of a southbound Chevrolet Suburban when the SUV rolled off the highway and down an embankment.

Ball, who was wearing the lap portion of her seat belt, but not the shoulder portion, was partially ejected and became trapped under the SUV until extricated. She was airlifted to Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, Utah, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where she was treated for her injuries.

The patrol says it was cloudy/overcast and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

