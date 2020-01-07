We're off to a windy start in 2020, and while it's really blowin' up towards Wyoming, CBS4 in Denver reported that wind in Northern Colorado reached Category 2 hurricane status early Tuesday morning.

If you live in the Loveland and Berthoud area and felt (or heard) strong winds overnight last night, that's because those gusts were likely close to triple digits in speed.

'A weather station just north of Carter Lake at the base of the foothills in Larimer County clocked a 100 mph wind gust around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday,' CBS4 said. 'It was the strongest gust produced by the latest wind event to hit to Colorado.'

Carter Lake is just west of Loveland and Berthoud city limits in Larimer County. On Monday, I-25 and HWY 85 closed in Northern Colorado due to strong wind gusts, and by now, we've all seen the Amazon truck video (but if you haven't).

