On August 18, 1920, Tennessee ratified the 19th amendment. They were the last of the necessary 36 states to secure adoption and give women the vote. It marked the end of a decades-long fight to secure voting rights for women in the United States.

By 1920, protecting a woman's right to vote had been the way of life for a long time in the West. When Wyoming became a state in 1890 the state insisted that the right be guaranteed in the state. Colorado granted partial voting rights in 1893 and Idaho women gained suffrage in 1896. The adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment was certified on August 26, 1920.

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation." - Text of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution

