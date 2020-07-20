Eleven employees at a Rock Springs hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8, but none have had contact with patients.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County officials say that the cases are the result of Sweetwater County seeing an uptick in cases.

"Just like businesses and healthcare entities all over the county, we have seen a slight increase in the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County spokesperson Deb Sutton said in a news release. “The hospital continues to work with Sweetwater County Public Health in its contact tracing efforts to ensure that every potential contact is notified"

As of Thursday last week, 11 hospital employees had tested positive for COVID-19, which hospital officials say reflects a total number of cases since June 8.

All 11 of those employees were able to safely isolate at home.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said there have been no COVID exposures between patients and staff.

"As the pandemic continues, large employers like Sweetwater Memorial will see more staff exposed," Lionberger said. "All reported cases are investigated with information patients have listed as close contacts. Everyone on that list is notified and asked to quarantine."

Like many hospitals throughout the state and country, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has implemented visitation restrictions and other social distancing measures.