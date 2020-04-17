119-Year-Old Record Falls as Cheyenne Plummets Into Single Digits

Several cities in southeast Wyoming saw record low temperatures Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The temperature at the Cheyenne airport bottomed out at 5 degrees at 4:24 a.m., breaking the previous record of 8 degrees set way back in 1901.

Laramie also broke a record low for the day when the temperature dropped to -11 degrees, breaking the previous record of 0 degrees set back in 1999.

The good news is there is some relief in sight. The NWS says highs will rebound into the 40s today, and continue to climb into the 50s this weekend.

