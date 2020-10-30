12 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that five more students and seven more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the cases involve two junior high and three high school students, four elementary and two high school staff members and a district staff member who works at multiple locations.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with the positive cases will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.