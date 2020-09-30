12-Year-Old Boy Missing in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for assistance in locating a missing child in Northern Larimer County.

According to a release, 12-year-old Hunter Denny left home at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon after a disagreement with his family.

Credit: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

When he did not return, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was contacted at around 9:15 p.m. Hunter was last seen near his home, located in the area of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane. The location is near Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore, which is close to the Wyoming border.

Hunter is five feet tall, approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hunter was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap, and possibly a green t-shirt.

There is no foul play suspected in his disappearance at this time. If you see Hunter, or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

