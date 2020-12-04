$1,200 Bike Stolen From Outside South Cheyenne Home

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen bicycle and the person(s) who took it.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the $1,200 bike -- a black Snap On fat tire with red dots on the wheels -- was stolen outside of a home in the 600 block of E. Prosser Road on Nov. 7.

"It didn't sound like the bike was locked up," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.