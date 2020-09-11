1/3 Of Laramie County Voters Have Asked For Absentee Ballots

The November 3 General Election is still several weeks away, but over a third of Laramie County voters have already asked for absentee ballots, according to County Clerk Debra Lee.

Lee said in a Thursday afternoon news release that typically less than 2,800 local voters ask for absentee ballots. But at last report, a record nearly 13,000 people had requested the ballots Lee said in the release, adding "voters are still requesting them".

Early in-person voting for Laramie County residents will get underway on Friday, Sept. 18 in the Atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne. People will be able to vote in the atrium Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 4;30 p.m, except for on legal holidays.

Voters can enter the building through the Carey Avenue door.

MORE: