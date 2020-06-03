14 Candidates Vying For Six Cheyenne City Council Seats

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

A total of 14 candidates are running for six open seats on the Cheyenne City Council in 2020.

But since four candidates from each Ward will advance to the November General Election, the August Primary won't do much to reduce the field of candidates. Only two candidates (1 each from Wards II and III) will be eliminated in the primary.

The field of candidates includes incumbents Mike Luna, Rocky Case, Jeff White, Bryan Cook, and Pete Laybourn. Ward II incumbent Dicky Shanor is not running for another term. Former council members Tom Segrave and Richard Johnson are both attempting political comebacks.

The deadline to file for the August primary was Friday, May 29.

Here is the list of candidates (incumbents in italics) who will appear on the Cheyenne City Council Primary election ballot on August 18:

 

WARD I

  • Jeff White
    3716 Carey Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 640-6338
    jeffw30@hotmail.com
  • Miguel Reyes
    212 E. 9th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82007
    (307) 640-6420
    miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com
  • Cameron Karajanis
    2012 Van Lennen Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 220-3150
    karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com
  • Pete Laybourn
    515 E. 25th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 631-2427
    petelaybourn@icloud.com

WARD II

  • Bryan M. Cook
    805 Samuel Lane
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 214-0278
    bryancook1@live.com
  • Tom Segrave
    209 Doubletree Ln.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    sfagenttom@gmail.com
  • Boyd O. Wiggam
    2537 Plain View Rd.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 757-5798
    bowiggam@gmail.com
  • James M. Johnson
    1014 Old Town Lane
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 202-8889
    jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com
  • Keren Meister-Emerich
    6230 Mountainview Dr.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 634-8783
    Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com

WARD III

  • Rocky Case
    1703 Gettysburg Dr.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 220-1264
    wyorocky@gmail.com
  • Michelle Aldrich
    4505 E. 17th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 760-6213
    teachwyo@yahoo.com
  • Mike Luna
    3525 Birch Pl.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 631-1656
    coorslight40@bresnan.net
  • Richard Johnson
    612 McGovern Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    richardjohnson82001@gmail.com
  • Shawn "Art" Funk
    1703 Taft Ave. #504
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 214-1205
    shawnfunk91@aol.com
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: 2020 election, Cheyenne City Council, city of cheyenne
Categories: Articles, Cheyenne
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top