14 Candidates Vying For Six Cheyenne City Council Seats

A total of 14 candidates are running for six open seats on the Cheyenne City Council in 2020.

But since four candidates from each Ward will advance to the November General Election, the August Primary won't do much to reduce the field of candidates. Only two candidates (1 each from Wards II and III) will be eliminated in the primary.

The field of candidates includes incumbents Mike Luna, Rocky Case, Jeff White, Bryan Cook, and Pete Laybourn. Ward II incumbent Dicky Shanor is not running for another term. Former council members Tom Segrave and Richard Johnson are both attempting political comebacks.

The deadline to file for the August primary was Friday, May 29.

Here is the list of candidates (incumbents in italics) who will appear on the Cheyenne City Council Primary election ballot on August 18:

WARD I

Jeff White

3716 Carey Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 640-6338

jeffw30@hotmail.com

3716 Carey Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 640-6338 jeffw30@hotmail.com Miguel Reyes

212 E. 9th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82007

(307) 640-6420

miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com

212 E. 9th St. Cheyenne, WY 82007 (307) 640-6420 miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com Cameron Karajanis

2012 Van Lennen Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 220-3150

karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com

2012 Van Lennen Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 220-3150 karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com Pete Laybourn

515 E. 25th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 631-2427

petelaybourn@icloud.com

WARD II

Bryan M. Cook

805 Samuel Lane

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 214-0278

bryancook1@live.com

805 Samuel Lane Cheyenne, WY 82009 (307) 214-0278 bryancook1@live.com Tom Segrave

209 Doubletree Ln.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

sfagenttom@gmail.com

209 Doubletree Ln. Cheyenne, WY 82009 sfagenttom@gmail.com Boyd O. Wiggam

2537 Plain View Rd.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 757-5798

bowiggam@gmail.com

2537 Plain View Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82009 (307) 757-5798 bowiggam@gmail.com James M. Johnson

1014 Old Town Lane

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 202-8889

jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com

1014 Old Town Lane Cheyenne, WY 82009 (307) 202-8889 jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com Keren Meister-Emerich

6230 Mountainview Dr.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 634-8783

Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com

WARD III

Rocky Case

1703 Gettysburg Dr.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 220-1264

wyorocky@gmail.com

1703 Gettysburg Dr. Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 220-1264 wyorocky@gmail.com Michelle Aldrich

4505 E. 17th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 760-6213

teachwyo@yahoo.com

4505 E. 17th St. Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 760-6213 teachwyo@yahoo.com Mike Luna

3525 Birch Pl.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 631-1656

coorslight40@bresnan.net

3525 Birch Pl. Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 631-1656 coorslight40@bresnan.net Richard Johnson

612 McGovern Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

richardjohnson82001@gmail.com

612 McGovern Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001 richardjohnson82001@gmail.com Shawn "Art" Funk

1703 Taft Ave. #504

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 214-1205

shawnfunk91@aol.com