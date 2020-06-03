14 Candidates Vying For Six Cheyenne City Council Seats
A total of 14 candidates are running for six open seats on the Cheyenne City Council in 2020.
But since four candidates from each Ward will advance to the November General Election, the August Primary won't do much to reduce the field of candidates. Only two candidates (1 each from Wards II and III) will be eliminated in the primary.
The field of candidates includes incumbents Mike Luna, Rocky Case, Jeff White, Bryan Cook, and Pete Laybourn. Ward II incumbent Dicky Shanor is not running for another term. Former council members Tom Segrave and Richard Johnson are both attempting political comebacks.
The deadline to file for the August primary was Friday, May 29.
Here is the list of candidates (incumbents in italics) who will appear on the Cheyenne City Council Primary election ballot on August 18:
WARD I
- Jeff White
3716 Carey Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 640-6338
jeffw30@hotmail.com
- Miguel Reyes
212 E. 9th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82007
(307) 640-6420
miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com
- Cameron Karajanis
2012 Van Lennen Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 220-3150
karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com
- Pete Laybourn
515 E. 25th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 631-2427
petelaybourn@icloud.com
WARD II
- Bryan M. Cook
805 Samuel Lane
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 214-0278
bryancook1@live.com
- Tom Segrave
209 Doubletree Ln.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
sfagenttom@gmail.com
- Boyd O. Wiggam
2537 Plain View Rd.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 757-5798
bowiggam@gmail.com
- James M. Johnson
1014 Old Town Lane
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 202-8889
jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com
- Keren Meister-Emerich
6230 Mountainview Dr.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 634-8783
Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com
WARD III
- Rocky Case
1703 Gettysburg Dr.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 220-1264
wyorocky@gmail.com
- Michelle Aldrich
4505 E. 17th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 760-6213
teachwyo@yahoo.com
- Mike Luna
3525 Birch Pl.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 631-1656
coorslight40@bresnan.net
- Richard Johnson
612 McGovern Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
richardjohnson82001@gmail.com
- Shawn "Art" Funk
1703 Taft Ave. #504
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 214-1205
shawnfunk91@aol.com