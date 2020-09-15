15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Greeley

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Greeley.

Havannah Meads is listed as missing by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She was last seen on Aug. 28.

Meads has blue eyes and light brown hair — which may have been dyed brown.

She's 5-foot-3 and about 125 pounds. Her nose and ears are both pierced.

Anyone who has spotted her or has information about her whereabouts is asked is contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.