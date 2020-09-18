153rd Airlift Wing Heads Back to Calif. to Help With Wildfires

The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing has once again been activated to help fight the wildfires burning in California.

A Modular Airborne FireFighting System-equipped C-130 with eight crew members left Thursday for Sacramento McClellan Airport where they joined eight maintenance personnel who had flown out the previous day.

“We are always ready to support this critical mission,” said Col. Barry Deibert, 153rd Airlift Wing commander.

“Our goal is to support aircraft operations in order to saves lives, protect property and support the multi-agency firefighting response effort," he added.

The MAFFS crew will operate in the Sacramento area until Oct. 3, and may stay longer if needed.

