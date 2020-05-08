$15K in Tools Stolen From Construction Trailer North of Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $15,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer north of Cheyenne last week.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the trailer was parked in a work zone near milepost 33 on Interstate 25, and was burglarized sometime between April 27-28.
Warner says the following items were stolen:
- Generac 6000kw Generator (Serial #5810703)
- Husqvarna Walk Behind saw (Serial #20181400185)
- Walker concrete vibrator
- Hilti TE-30 Roto Hammer (Serial #404254)
- Stihl TS-420 Demo saw 14 in.
- 3 DBI Exofit Harness
- Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive Saw
- Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive saw
- MCH 15 lbs. Chipping Hammer (Serial #171086E)
- Bosch Roto Hammer
- Milwaukee sawzall
- Makita Sawzall
- 2 Dewalt 9 in. Grinders
- Dewalt Cordless bag containing 3 Dewalt batteries, charger, drill, grinder, and skill saw
- Paddle mixer
- 3 14 in. Diamond concrete cutting blades
- Tool belts with tools
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.