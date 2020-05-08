$15K in Tools Stolen From Construction Trailer North of Cheyenne

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $15,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer north of Cheyenne last week.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the trailer was parked in a work zone near milepost 33 on Interstate 25, and was burglarized sometime between April 27-28.

Warner says the following items were stolen:

  • Generac 6000kw Generator (Serial #5810703)
  • Husqvarna Walk Behind saw (Serial #20181400185)
  • Walker concrete vibrator
  • Hilti TE-30 Roto Hammer (Serial #404254)
  • Stihl TS-420 Demo saw 14 in.
  • 3 DBI Exofit Harness
  • Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive Saw
  • Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive saw
  • MCH 15 lbs. Chipping Hammer (Serial #171086E)
  • Bosch Roto Hammer
  • Milwaukee sawzall
  • Makita Sawzall
  • 2 Dewalt 9 in. Grinders
  • Dewalt Cordless bag containing 3 Dewalt batteries, charger, drill, grinder, and skill saw
  • Paddle mixer
  • 3 14 in. Diamond concrete cutting blades
  • Tool belts with tools

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​

Filed Under: burglary, construction trailer, Crime, Crime Stoppers Silent Witness, Interstate 25, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, tool theft, work zone
Categories: Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top