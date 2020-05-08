$15K in Tools Stolen From Construction Trailer North of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $15,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer north of Cheyenne last week.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the trailer was parked in a work zone near milepost 33 on Interstate 25, and was burglarized sometime between April 27-28.

Warner says the following items were stolen:

Generac 6000kw Generator (Serial #5810703)

Husqvarna Walk Behind saw (Serial #20181400185)

Walker concrete vibrator

Hilti TE-30 Roto Hammer (Serial #404254)

Stihl TS-420 Demo saw 14 in.

3 DBI Exofit Harness

Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive Saw

Skil Worm 7 ¼ Drive saw

MCH 15 lbs. Chipping Hammer (Serial #171086E)

Bosch Roto Hammer

Milwaukee sawzall

Makita Sawzall

2 Dewalt 9 in. Grinders

Dewalt Cordless bag containing 3 Dewalt batteries, charger, drill, grinder, and skill saw

Paddle mixer

3 14 in. Diamond concrete cutting blades

Tool belts with tools

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

