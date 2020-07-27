16-Year-Old Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash in Platte County
A 16-year-old was killed and another person injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Grayrocks Reservoir last weekend, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, near milepost 9.5 on S. Guernsey Road.
The patrol says a pickup was traveling through a sharp left curve when it went off the road, traveled down a steep embankment and through a fence, and rolled one complete time.
The driver was reportedly injured, but the patrol didn't say to what extent. The driver's passenger, Skyler Holen, of North Dakota, was not buckled up and died from his injuries.
Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.