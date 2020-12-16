17 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In LCSD#1

17 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Laramie County School District #1 from Friday, Dec. 11 through Monday, Dec. 14, according to a news release.

That number included 10 students and 7 staff members, according to the release. The cases were identified at Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, and South High.

Privacy laws prohibit the public identification of the people testing positive for the coronavirus.

People who have come into contact with the infected people will be contacted and given advice on what they should do next. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the event center at Archer.