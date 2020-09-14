17-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed, 2 Injured in Broadside Crash

A 17-year-old Wyoming driver was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle crash near Jackson Saturday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near milepost 2 on Wyoming 22.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Wiley Olsen was headed west when he lost control of his Subaru, spun across the center line and was broadsided by an oncoming Ford.

Olsen was buckled up, but died at the scene. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were reportedly taken to St. John's Health for treatment of their injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

​​