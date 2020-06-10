19-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Near Big Piney

A 19-year-old Wyoming resident is dead following a single-vehicle rollover southwest of Big Piney Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. near milepost 8.8 on County Road 134.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed east at a high rate of speed when the driver, Tristin Peden, lost control of the pickup and rolled it multiple times.

Peden was not wearing a seat belt and died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Speed, driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

