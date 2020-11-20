$1,950 in Batteries, Cable Stolen From Laramie County Oil Field

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $1,950 worth of batteries and battery cable from an oil field east of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 9000 block of Campstool Road sometime between Nov. 6-9.

"Ten batteries and 40 feet of battery cable were stolen," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.