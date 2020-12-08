Lights, Camera, Action! 7 Iconic Moments From the 1960s’ Country Music Variety Shows

Building off the momentum of the musical variety shows of the 1950s, the 1960s ushered in a new wave of country music-themed television, starring some of Nashville's biggest legends and featuring a number of then-new voices that would go on to make country music history. The '60s were the heyday of TV variety shows, and the country stars who helmed them helped capture rural audiences across America as the television became standard equipment in every home.

Successful radio shows such as the Grand Ole Opry transferred onto television during the 1960s, opening new doors for audiences to experience performers as close to live as they might ever get. Before the British Invasion and rock 'n' roll edged country music and rural themes out of prime time, shows such as Hee Haw and The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour reigned supreme in American homes.

Below, take a look back at a few of the iconic moments in '60s country music TV.