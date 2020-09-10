Throwback! See Tim McGraw + Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney and More at the 1998 ACM Awards

On April 22, 1998, country's brightest stars converged on the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 33rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Judging from the pictures, the festivities were a bit more casual than they are these days.

The 1998 ACM Awards ceremony was hosted by Vince Gill, and Garth Brooks (Entertainer of the Year), George Strait (Top Male Vocalist), Trisha Yearwood (Top Female Vocalist) and Brooks & Dunn (Top Vocal Duo or Group) were among the winners that year. After being introduced by Patti Page, Kenny Chesney performed his hit song "How Forever Feels" while wearing a shimmering, silver satin shirt, while Faith Hill sang her song "This Kiss" during the ceremony as well.

Hill and husband Tim McGraw were among the big winners at the 1998 ACM Awards as well: The couple's song "It's Your Love" received Video of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Fans will notice in the photo gallery above that Hill was pregnant at that year's ceremony; their second daughter, Maggie, was born that August.

The 1998 ACM Awards are a perfect time capsule for the music, fashions and extremely '90s haircuts that were popular that year. Feeling nostalgic? Flip through the gallery for a look back at the 33rd annual Academy of Music Awards:

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

