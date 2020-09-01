$1M Bond Set for Cheyenne Man Accused of Stabbing His Wife

Laramie County Circuit Court Judge Antoinette Williams set bond at $1 million Tuesday for a Cheyenne man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times.

Anthony Brassard, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, interference with a peace officer-resist, interference with a peace officer-injury, and unlawful contact-touch.

According to police spokesman Officer David Inman, officers were called to Brassard's apartment shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, for a report of a female yelling for help.

When officers arrived, they found Brassard's wife suffering from what later was determined to be 28 to 30 stab wounds and cuts.

She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery. Staff estimated she had lost half of her blood volume.

Prior to being medicated and losing consciousness, police say Brassard's wife said, "Anthony did it" and that he tried to force her to nasally and orally ingest pills.

Brassard eventually surrendered to the SWAT team after reportedly using a pizza cutter to slash at responding officers and barricading himself in a room claiming to have a gun.

A subsequent search of the couple's apartment revealed two knives with blood on them, a bottle of ginger ale with what appeared to be white pills dissolved inside, and a prescription bottle with pills that appeared as though they had been spit back into the bottle.

Blood was also found throughout the apartment to indicate the assault was violent in nature, according to an affidavit.

Brassard is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 11.

​​