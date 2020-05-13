1st Look: Northern Colorado’s Newest Water Park

The finishing touches are being put on Northern Colorado's newest water park.

RainDance River Resort in Windsor's RainDance Community was filled with water for the first time on May 1.

The 1.5-acre structure has a lazy river, water slide and plenty of space for sunbathing. The facility that will have a concessions stand, host weekly food trucks and can hold about a 1,000 people.

RainDance River Resort is still tentatively scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, and the plan is the park will begin splashing once it's declared safe for the general public to mingle again.