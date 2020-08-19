2 Colorado Campers Shocked to See 2 Bull Moose Sprinting By

One thing we love about camping is how unpredictable it can be. You just never know when a couple of bull moose are gonna come sprinting through your campsite as some Colorado campers just learned.

The truth is there were 4 moose that went through the campsite, but the lady's camera only captured 2. Before she could grab her phone, a moose cow and calf ran by them. They were being followed by 2 very enthusiastic males. Micah Little shared the experience to Instagram which was then dropped on YouTube.

Here's what the camper said about what she saw:

I was backing in the Colorado wilderness with some friends, when a cow moose and her calf sprinted through my campsite. I got my phone out just in time to record them running through the woods, then two bulls came sprinting after them.

According to Micah said, all of the moose came within 10 feet of her. It doesn't seem like the moose even noticed she was there. That's probably good news.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mating season for moose doesn't normally kick into high gear until mid-September. Makes me wonder if these two males were warming up a few weeks ahead of time.

By the way, it appears that Micah has been in Wyoming recently based on her Instagram shares with pics of the Tetons and Yellowstone. We appreciate her sharing her grand moose close call.