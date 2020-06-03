2 Dead, 2 Juveniles Injured in Rollover South of Wright

Two 27-year-old Douglas residents were killed and two juveniles injured in a single-vehicle rollover south of Wright Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at milepost 63 on Wyoming 59.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Paul E. Borring was headed south when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it.

Borring and one of his passengers, Teala S. Sherard, were not buckled up and died at the scene.

"Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash," said Beck.

Beck didn't know how the victims were related.

Alcohol or drug use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

