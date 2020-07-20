2 Dead After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash Near Rock Springs

Two Wyoming residents are dead after being thrown from a vehicle as it rolled early Sunday morning on a highway outside of Rock Springs.

Steven Reed, 32, and Jacob Dunnuck, 26, were not wearing their seat belts, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Reed was driving and Dunnuck was the passsenger in a GMC Envoy northbound on US 191 shortly after 4 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of roadway and Reed overcorrected to the left.

The Envoy went into a passenger side-leading skid, crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the highway before Reed again overcorrected, this time to the right.

The vehicle then flipped multiple times, coming to rest on its roof facing east.

Both Reed and Dunnuck were thrown out of the GMC as it rolled.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.