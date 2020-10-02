2 Killed, 1 Injured in T-Bone Collision North of Lander

Two women were killed Thursday afternoon when their car was T-boned by a Jeep north of Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Bartholomew Way.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 49-year-old Spearfish, South Dakota resident Kristi L. Dowers was attempting to turn south onto U.S. 287 from Bartholomew Way when she failed to see a northbound Jeep, pulled out in front of it and was T-boned.

Dowers and her passenger, 75-year-old Lander resident Georgia W. Nations, died at the scene. Beck says Dowers was not buckled up and Nations was wearing her seat belt improperly.

The driver of the Jeep, 20-year-old Lander resident Kyson M. Chavez, was buckled up and was taken to SageWest Medical Center for his injuries.

Driver inattention on the part of Dowers is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

