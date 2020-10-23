2 Killed, 6 Injured in Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

Two Wyoming residents were killed and six others injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Wright, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:12 a.m. near milepost 80.7 on Wyoming 59.

The patrol says a van was southbound when it began to rotate counter-clockwise on the snow and ice, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming pickup.

The crash claimed the lives of two unbuckled passengers, 38-year-old Michele Renaud and 47-year-old Nicolas Tabler.

Six others were also reportedly injured in the collision, but the crash report didn't say to what extent.

Renaud and Tabler are the 111th and 112th people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.