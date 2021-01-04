2 Killed in Separate New Year’s Day Crashes in Northwest Wyoming

Two people died in unrelated crashes near Jackson on New Year's Day, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The first happened around 3:15 p.m. at milepost 152.6 on U.S. 191, about 10 miles east of Hoback Junction.

The patrol says an SUV was traveling northbound when it entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.

The pickup driver, 39-year-old Wyoming resident Shane Deal, was buckled up, but died from his injuries.

The second crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near milepost 0.2 on Highway 89, just north of Jackson.

The patrol says 40-year-old California resident Khlood Salah was driving northbound at a high rate of speed, not maintaining her lane of travel, when she struck a curbed median as she was approaching a roundabout, went airborne and collided with a rock pillar.

Salah, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was icy and snowy at the time of the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.