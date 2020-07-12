2 New Wildfires Reported in Wyoming This Weekend

Two new wildfires have been reported this weekend in Johnson and Albany counties.

The Cabin Fire, located west of Wheatland and burning near the previously reported Clemons Fire, was listed at 200 acres in size as of Sunday morning. It started at 5:12 p.m. Saturday, according to InciWeb.

Three type one handcrews, two type IA crews, four helicopters and 15 engines are assigned to the blaze, for a total of 160 personnel.

The cause of the fire, which is burning in rocky, rugged terrain, remains under investigation.

In Johnson County, the Eckland Fire is burning in short grass. It was discovered shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and is listed at 482 acres in size as of Sunday morning.

Firefighters are using a 'full suppression' strategy with each blaze and contending with critical fire weather.