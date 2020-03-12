2 to 4 Inches of Snow Expected in Cheyenne Friday, Saturday

A Pacific storm system is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of snow on Cheyenne Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"We'll have some light snow (Thursday), but it's only going to be a dusting at best around here, but then starting Friday morning and then especially going into Friday afternoon the intensity and coverage will pick up," said Meteorologist Jared Allen.

"And we'll have to watch out for those Colorado lows sneaking on up into the Front Range and giving us some good snows that way," he added.

Allen says the good news is that bitter cold temperatures and strong winds are not expected.

"(It'll be) a good, solid, wet snow," he said.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

