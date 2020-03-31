2-Year-Old Boy Shares Special Bond With Cheyenne Garbage Man

In these unprecedented times, it's nice to know there are some bonds that the coronavirus can't break.

One of those is the friendship between Cooper, a 2-year-old Cheyenne boy, and his favorite garbage man, Carl.

According to Mayor Marian Orr, Cooper waits by his front door once a week to see Carl pick up trash and honk his horn for him.

"During a time of social distancing, it’s nice to know the interaction these two have remains," Orr posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Thank you Cooper and Carl for reminding us that we will get through this ... together.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app