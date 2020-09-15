ACM Awards Rewind: See Faith Hill, Alan Jackson + More at the Big Show in 2000

The year was 2000, and things were a whole lot different -- but also a whole lot the same -- in country music. Just look at that year's ACM Awards ceremony.

None other than country icon Dolly Parton hosted the 35th annual ACM Awards show, which took place on May 3. The event didn't yet call Las Vegas, Nev., home, however; instead, the stars flocked to the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

Twenty years ago, the Entertainer of the Year trophy was awarded to Shania Twain, and "Amazed" by Lonestar took home both Song of the Year and Single Record of the Year. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who wed in 1996, were cementing themselves as modern-day legends (and a musical power couple) by being named Male Vocalist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, respectively.

The year 2000 was also a simpler time for the Dixie Chicks (now simply the Chicks), who were busy enjoying their country fame without any political controversy. The group's Fly won Album of the Year at the ACMs that year.

Other standout wins at the 2020 ACM Awards included Jessica Andrews collecting the honor of Top New Female Vocalist and Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, walking away with the award for Vocal Event of the Year, for their romantic duet "When I Said I Do." As for Top New Male Vocalist? Why, that prestigious honor went to a then-relatively unknown guy named Brad Paisley.

Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the stars of yesteryear, including Andrews, SheDaisy and the Kinleys. You'll also see some familiar faces that have endured for the past two decades:

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.