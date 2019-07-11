2019 Central Wyoming Rodeo Bull Riding: Wednesday

The Central Wyoming Rodeo moved along in Casper on Wednesday night with very little change in the bull riding standings. Eli Vastbinder of Union Grove, North Dakota put himself in the top 5 with an 85. JC Mortensen from Paulden, Arizona still leads the pack with an 87.5. Stetson Wright from Utah, who is the #1 ranked all-around cowboy in the PRCA standings is 2nd with an 87. Here's a brief look at a few of the rides from Wednesday night at the Casper rodeo running through Saturday night