2020 4A Football Championship: Thunder Basin Vs. Cheyenne East

The 4A football state championship game was played in some breezy conditions in Cheyenne on Saturday which meant that running the football was the way to go. Both Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin got plenty of mileage from their ground attacks as East quarterback Graedyn Buell ran for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thunder Basin running back Jaxon Pikula has 238 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. But East beat Thunder Basin 29-15 to capture the 4A state title and finish 11-1. Thunder Basin finished the season at 9-3. Take a look at the great images we have from that game on Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app