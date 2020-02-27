The 2020 ACM Awards have been announced, including some of the biggest names in country music.

The Academy of Country Music revealed the names of the nominees in the 55th annual ACM Awards in a press conference online on Thursday morning (Feb. 27), just half an hour after announcing that Keith Urban would host the broadcast.

Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde were on hand to help reveal the nominees, along with Bobby Bones, Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight and CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations with five each. Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion each earned four nods, while Shay Mooney earned one and Dan Smyers received two additional nominations. Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi also received one additional nomination apiece, and Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves are each nominated three times in the 2020 ACM Awards. Producer and musician Dann Huff is also among the biggest nominees in 2020.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and will broadcast live via CBS

2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, the Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: Busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris. Record Label: Columbia Nashville)

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt. Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"God’s Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks. Record Label: Warner Bros. Nashville)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally. Record Label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian. Record Label: MCA Nashville)

"Rumor," Lee Brice (Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone. Record Label: Curb Records)

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady Antebellum (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: BMLG Records)

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy. Producer: Christen Pinkston)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller. Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Director / Producer: Mason Allen)

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy. Producer: Dan Atchison)

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town (Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos. Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers. Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP))

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde. Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC))

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt. Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI))

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi. Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) admin. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) admin. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) admin. by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) admin. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing)

"Some of It," Eric Church (Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson. Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI))

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton (Producer: Garth Brooks. Pearl Records, Inc.)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio. Record Label: Columbia Records.)

"What Happens in a Small Town," Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

