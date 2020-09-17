6 Record-Setting, History-Making Moments From the 2020 ACM Awards

Going into the 2020 ACM Awards, it was clear the show would be different than any other in recent memory. Just how unique it turned out to be was still surprising, however.

Hosted in Nashville by Keith Urban, the 2020 ACMs ceremony made history in a number of ways — for starters, that it was taking place in Music City, and that Urban was helming the show. Then, there was that Entertainer of the Year shocker at the very end of the broadcast; that was a record-setter in more ways than one, in fact.

Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert set some ACM Awards records on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), too. Keep reading to find out just how big a show it really was: