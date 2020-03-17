2020 All-State Honors in 4A/3A Boys Basketball are Unveiled
The Wyoming Coaches Association has released its list of the best of the best boys’ basketball players for the 2019-2020 season.
These lists for the two largest classifications in boys’ basketball were voted on by the coaches.
CLASS 4A:
Luke Hladky – Campbell County
Lawson Lovering – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2019)
Nate Talich – Cheyenne Central
Xavier McCord – Cheyenne East
Chance Aumiller – Cheyenne East
Graedyn Buell – Cheyenne East
Mason Ellingford – Evanston
Justis Reese – Rock Springs
Sam Lecholat – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)
Gus Wright – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)
Taylor Horsley – Star Valley
Chase Merrell – Star Valley
Deegan Williams – Thunder Basin
Blaine Allen – Thunder Basin
Player of the Year: Sam Lecholat, Sheridan
2nd Team All-State: Jefferson Neary – Campbell County, Ryan Stampfli – Cheyenne Central, Dawson Crofts – Evanston, Dylan Taylor – Green River, Michael Bradley – Kelly Walsh, Christian Mickelson – Laramie, McKale Holte – Thunder Basin
Honorable Mention All-State: Hunter Hays – Cody, Cody Novakavich – Cody, Tyler Pacheco – Kelly Walsh, Aquilo Friday – Riverton, Favor Okere – Rock Springs, Alan Martinez – Rock Springs, Hazen Erickson – Star Valley
CLASS 3A:
Bryan Pluid – Big Piney
Hadley Sims – Big Piney
Hunter Peterson – Buffalo
Niieihii Black – Lander (All-State in 2019)
Bryan St. Clair – Lander
Trayshon Spoonhunter – Lander
Braeden Walk – Mountain View (All-State in 2019)
Dylon Tidyman – Newcastle (All-State in 2019)
Ashton Barto – Rawlins
Jackson Jones – Torrington
Luke Anderson – Wheatland (All-State in 2019)
Luke Mortimer – Worland (All-State in 2019)
Mack Page – Worland
Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)