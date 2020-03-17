2020 All-State Honors in 4A/3A Boys Basketball are Unveiled

The Wyoming Coaches Association has released its list of the best of the best boys’ basketball players for the 2019-2020 season.

These lists for the two largest classifications in boys’ basketball were voted on by the coaches.

CLASS 4A:

Luke Hladky – Campbell County

Lawson Lovering – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2019)

Nate Talich – Cheyenne Central

Xavier McCord – Cheyenne East

Chance Aumiller – Cheyenne East

Graedyn Buell – Cheyenne East

Mason Ellingford – Evanston

Justis Reese – Rock Springs

Sam Lecholat – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)

Gus Wright – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)

Taylor Horsley – Star Valley

Chase Merrell – Star Valley

Deegan Williams – Thunder Basin

Blaine Allen – Thunder Basin

Player of the Year: Sam Lecholat, Sheridan

2nd Team All-State: Jefferson Neary – Campbell County, Ryan Stampfli – Cheyenne Central, Dawson Crofts – Evanston, Dylan Taylor – Green River, Michael Bradley – Kelly Walsh, Christian Mickelson – Laramie, McKale Holte – Thunder Basin

Honorable Mention All-State: Hunter Hays – Cody, Cody Novakavich – Cody, Tyler Pacheco – Kelly Walsh, Aquilo Friday – Riverton, Favor Okere – Rock Springs, Alan Martinez – Rock Springs, Hazen Erickson – Star Valley

CLASS 3A:

Bryan Pluid – Big Piney

Hadley Sims – Big Piney

Hunter Peterson – Buffalo

Niieihii Black – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Bryan St. Clair – Lander

Trayshon Spoonhunter – Lander

Braeden Walk – Mountain View (All-State in 2019)

Dylon Tidyman – Newcastle (All-State in 2019)

Ashton Barto – Rawlins

Jackson Jones – Torrington

Luke Anderson – Wheatland (All-State in 2019)

Luke Mortimer – Worland (All-State in 2019)

Mack Page – Worland

Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)