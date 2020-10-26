2020 American Music Awards Nominees Announced

Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift are two of the nominees with serious country connections to nab all-genre nominations at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Swift, country-star-turned-global-pop-sensation, earned an impressive four nominations, including a mention in the awards show's most coveted trophy, Artist of the Year. Dan + Shay are the most nominated country name with three nominations, including a mention in the all-genre category of Collaboration of the Year. That nod is for "10,000 Hours," the duo's 2019 hit duet with pop star Justin Bieber.

Other country stars are going into the 2020 AMAs with multiple mentions, too: Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton each received two nominations apiece, while Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion each have one nomination. It's an especially impressive feat for Barrett, who's still a new artist after releasing her massively successful debut album, Goldmine, in June of 2020. Less than five months after dropping that project, she's nominated in the Favorite Female Artist Country category alongside mainstay superstars Morris and Lambert.

Pop performer Dua Lipa announced some of the AMAs nominees on Good Morning America on Monday morning (Oct. 26). Following that appearance, the awards show rolled out the rest of its nominees on Twitter. Voting is open for all categories now.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8PM ET on November 22.

2020 American Music Awards Nominees (Country):

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album Country

Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get

Blake Shelton, God's Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"