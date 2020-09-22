2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees: Dan + Shay, Luke Combs + More
Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are among the country artists nominated at the all-genre categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Nominees were revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 22).
Dan + Shay are nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song in addition to their all-genre Top Duo/Group nomination. Combs, meanwhile, is in the Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album categories as well as the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Awards category, and Shelton has a Top Country Song nod to go with his all-genre Top Selling Song nomination.
A full list of country-focused 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees is below. Also among those nominated this year are "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X, who earned 13 nominations, and country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has six nods. Rapper Post Malone is the most-nominated artist at the 2020 BBMAs, with 16 nominations in 15 categories.
Billboard Music Awards winners — except for in the fan-voted Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration categories — are determined by the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. The show was originally set for late April and was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The show is set for Oct. 14 at 8PM ET, and will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on NBC.
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Country Nominees:
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Country Album
Kane Brown, Experiment
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris, Girl
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (fan voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers, III
Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Tool, Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Top Collaboration (fan voted)
Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Top Christian Song
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser, “Raise a Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns feat. Matthew West, “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
For King & Country, “God Only Knows”
Kanye West, “Follow God”